Marquette soon to be home to new veterinary clinic

Marquette will soon be home to a new veterinary clinic. Tracy Nyberg has been working at the Bayshore Veterinary Hospital, but now she's purchased some land on Lakeshore Boulevard in Marquette and plans to open her own clinic.

The clinic will be near the former Coco's Restaurant. Nyberg says she hopes the new business will help her realize some personal dreams for her and her family.

"It became a dream over the last couple years while practicing to open a clinic of our own as a family and be able to give back to the community that way and fulfill different dreams and different talents and passions that I've developed over the last 9 years," Nyberg said.

Groundbreaking on the site is expected in the next few weeks. Nyberg is hoping to have construction completed on the new clinic by the fall.

