Marquette shuts down city hall in compliance with Governor's order

In the city of Marquette, workers and residents preparing to follow the governor's orders. City hall is closed.

City Manager Mike Angeli and his staff already took steps last week to close certain public areas like Lakeview Arena, these next steps add to the caution. City workers who can will begin working from home Tuesday. Angeli says they'll still have crews on hand for emergencies.

"We're still offering all of the services that the city normally offers, bills can be paid online or through the mail, we're waiving credit card fees in that instance, we're still operating our public works department, things of that nature, and of course we'll still have crews available for emergencies," Angeli said.

Other city owned facilities are also closed to the public, including the senior center, police and fire departments and the Marquette Board of Light and Power.

