Marquette parks remain closed city officials continue to monitor

The City of Marquette reminds residents the parks are still closed. Beaches are open but social distancing is still required while out.

Other areas like the disc-golf course are on Marquette Board of Light & Power property so it would be best to check with them. The Noquemanon Trail Network system is also still open but social distancing rules are in place.

"It's obviously something that we are constantly re-evaluating and if there is a change on that we will let the public know but at this point those parks are still closed, beaches has been a big question beaches per se are not closed but as weather warms up we are going to continue to have to evaluate that," said Marquette Mayor, Jenna Smith.

Mayor Smith added if they get reports of groups not practicing social distancing on beaches they'd possibly have to close.

