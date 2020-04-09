Marquette neighbors recite Pledge of Allegiance daily, promote togetherness

A group of neighbors in Marquette is finding a way to come together, while staying a safe distance apart.

Every morning at nine, a group of neighbors on High Street come out to the end of their driveways.

Then, they recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

Organizer Candace Ruusi says she was inspired by the “Today Show” to start the event.

Now, it's something they all look forward to every morning.

"I love walking out with the flag and looking up and down the street to see if we have any new neighbors joining us. It's just very inspirational. We get a quick chit-chat, say the Pledge and 'hooray,’ and wish everybody a good morning and to stay healthy, and then back in the door we go," Ruusi said.

