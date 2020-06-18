Marquette man arrested for home invasion, felonious assault

A Marquette man was arrested Tuesday after a home invasion and assault.

According to the Marquette Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 300 Block of Alger Street around 7:30 p.m. June 16 regarding an assault.

During the investigation, officers learned the suspect, 24-year-old Jared Roy Smith, allegedly entered the home without permission, and then assaulted the 93-year-old resident with his own walking cane.

Officers say Smith then fled the area. He was located a short time later, with the victim's cane still in his possession.

Smith was arrested and lodged at the Marquette County Jail on the charge of 1st Degree Home Invasion. Police say additional charges are pending, including Felonious Assault.

The victim was transported to UP Health System-Marquette for treatment of his injuries, but the full extent of his injuries is unknown.

No arraignment date for Smith has been set.

