Marquette man arrested for attempted armed robbery at Freedom Gas Station

May 21, 2020

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man has been arrested following an attempted armed robbery at the Freedom Gas Station in Marquette.

At approximately 6:25 a.m. Thursday, the Marquette City Police Department responded to a robbery complaint at the gas station.

According to Marquette City Police, the suspect reportedly handed a note to an employee with the threat that he was armed and to give him money.

The employee refused to comply, and the suspect left the store.

59-year-old Milton Cecil Demarest was located on the 400 block of W. Washington Street and was arrested without incident.

Demarest was armed with a switchblade knife, but the weapon was never brandished during the incident.

He was lodged at the Marquette County Jail for a felony charge of Armed Robbery. Demarest has not been arraigned at this time and an arraignment date has not been set.

