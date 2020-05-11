Marquette looks to water rate increases

Monday night the City Commission got an update on it's water, sewer and wastewater rates. The Commission, meeting remotely, saw a presentation from a financial consultant hired to study the city's rates.

One of several proposals includes increasing the rates sharply in the next few years before leveling off the rate hikes. These increases would be used for repairing and replacing outdated parts.

Last October the city approved a 12.25 percent water rate increase. They also approved a sewer rate increase of 11 and a half percent, and stormwater rate increase 15.25 percent. There was also a rate increase in 2018.

No decision was made Monday night and further talks on the issue will happen in the summer when the commission discusses the budget.

