Marquette curbside brush, leaf pickup postponed

Due to the weather and COVID-19 reduced staffing, curbside brush and compost pickup is postponed.

Brush collection will now be conducted May 18 through 22. The brush volume from each property is limited to one pickup load, a pile approximately 12’ x 6’ x 5’.

Crews will collect loose or brown bagged leaves May 26 through June 5. Street sweeping and sand pickup will be conducted during leaf collection dates for all residential routes. The City will not collect material after the last date listed for each route.

The composting drop-off site located at 1415 Pioneer Rd. is opening May 2 for the season. It is open Tuesdays 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Any yard waste will be accepted but brush will be limited to one pickup load per day. “Solid Waste” fee payment on a City water bill and ID is required for admittance.

The Household Rubbish site will open April 27. Extra days have been added to the first three weeks to assist with spring cleaning, including Thursday, May 7 which was originally a Hazardous Waste Collection date.

Dates and the map of the City of Marquette’s curbside brush and leaf collection and compost and rubbish site opening can be found on the city website www.marquettemi.gov.