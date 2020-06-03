Marquette community remembers Rocky Robert Getz

Rocky Robert Getz, a name quite familiar throughout the entire Midwest, died at the age of 68 Sunday afternoon in the comfort of his family, and in the care of U.P. Home Health and Hospice.

While this is a sad time, his family and friends are being comforted by remembering his legacy.

"He was a very special person, and ran a very special business,” said Former Getz’s manager and friend to Rocky Robert Getz, Dennis Mingay.

A friend of Getz since 1967, Dennis Mingay remembers Getz not only as one-of-a-kind friend, but also a great business partner.

"We were able to grow the business over the years, and make it a Midwest destination for customers,” he explained.

As a former Getz’s manager, Mingay valued the legend’s visionary ideas to see beyond the scope of the present moment, and look into the future to achieve the ultimate success for his company.

"There's not stores that exist like this anywhere, and it's because of him and what he would put into it,” said Mingay.

On Wednesday, the family honored Getz one last time with a procession through town, and past Getz’s Department Store, which closed Wednesday to mourn their loss.

The line of cars eventually ended at Park Cemetery where Getz now lays to rest.

"Rock was a very, very respected person,” said Mingay. “He treated everyone as equal. He did the best job he could at trying to make everybody feel as best as possible."

While Getz will be greatly missed, Mingay says he's confident those working at Getz’s now and in the future will continue his legacy in a way to make him proud.