Marquette business owner helps essential workers dig out from snow

April showers bring snow plowers? A local business owner spent his day helping essential workers get to work.

Andrew Kilpela, owns Yard Builders Landscaping. Monday he offered to plow out any essential workers driveways, for free. Kilpela says plenty of people had a hard time especially with how wet and heavy the snow is. He says he's just happy to be able to help out.

"Growing up my parents raised me with good morals and taught me to help out whenever I could and this was just a way I could help out my community," Kilpela said.

Kilpela put the offer up on Facebook Sunday afternoon. Before long he had dozens of requests keeping him pretty busy throughout Monday.