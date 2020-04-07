Marquette boat launches remain open during park closure

While city parks are closed in Marquette, boaters can still access Lake Superior from boat launches.

Both the Presque Isle and Cider Pond Boat Launches remain open during park closures.

The City Council looked at how it could reduce congregations of people in Marquette’s different parks. It found that the boat launches do not share the same characteristics as playgrounds or the skate park.

“It became somewhat obvious that the boat launches didn’t fit into those two categories and that we thought we could allow them to remain open and still maintain the social distancing that we want to encourage,” said Mike Angeli, City Manager of Marquette.

Seasonal boat launch permits are not being sold during the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order. People currently using the boat launches should still purchase daily permits, and keep the payment stubs. When seasonal permits are available, the cost of daily permits will be subtracted from the fee.

