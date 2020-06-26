Marquette Trails Fest hosting virtual event this weekend

Unfortunately the Marquette Trails Fest should be going on right now and into the weekend, but it's been postponed.

There is some good news though, you can participate on your own this weekend. You can sign up and do any number of races or events at your convenience and email your results.

Trails Fest traditional gathering has been pushed back until October 2. This virtual Trails Fest gives racers a chance to get out on the trails and still help raise money for the Noquemanon Trail Network.

"We put together a slew of events that we would have during the weekend normally and we've made those a virtual thing and all of the proceeds, all the funds, go back to the NTN single track foundation so it was just a way to bring in a few more bucks, get people outside having fun and still act like we're having a Trails Fest weekend," said Nic Dobbs, Race Director for the Marquette Trails Fest.

you can still sign up for any of the events online.


