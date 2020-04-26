Marquette Township roundabout construction resumes Monday morning

Construction will resume Monday, April 27 in Marquette Township on US 41 from Brickyard Road to Country Road 492.

The project, creating two new roundabouts, extending the road, and creating an underpass near Target and Walmart, began last summer. Traffic will be down to one lane in each direction, starting Monday morning while crews continue work on the project.

Underpass construction, as well as a median, and beautification work still need to be done. The project is expected to be completed late this summer.

