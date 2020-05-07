Marquette Township officials updated on plan for US-41

Thursday night Marquette Township officials got an update on the US-41 Climate and Health Adaptation Vision. They met via Zoom along with members of the Michigan State University Extension and Marquette County Health Department.

This is the second meeting in a series looking to get public feedback addressing climate and health issues along the US-41 corridor in the township. Issues like walkability, renewable energy, and sustainable business were all discussed.

"We were really looking at coming up with some design techniques and applying techniques that will be steps taken to protect people and communities from the risks associated with a changing climate, that was our charge in the recommendation," said MSU Specialist/Instructor, Wayne Beyea.

Several proposals were brought forth most including the creation of green spaces and pedestrian crosswalks. There is still one more meeting scheduled for later this summer.

