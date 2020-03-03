Marquette Township continues search for new Township Manager

There's been a setback for the Marquette Township Board and their search for a replacement for it's Township Manager. During final negotiations between the board, and former Township Supervisor Dennis Liimitta, Liimitta withdrew his application citing personal issues.

The board received this information Tuesday night during an update at their regular meeting. Liimitta stepped down from the Marquette Township Supervisor role in 2015 to take a position in downstate Grand Blanc. The board took no action Monday night, but are hopeful they can find a replacement soon.

"We started contacting the MML, which is the Michigan Municipal League, it's primarily city oriented, we got a hold of the MTA, which is the Michigan Township Association and we're just trying to see if there's somebody else out there that is interested," said Lyn Durant, Marquette Township Supervisor.

Randy Girard, the outgoing township manager has a contract extension until June 1. The board also heard from the Peter White Public Library Director as they are seeking a millage renewal this year.

