Marquette Township Board votes to support a grant application for pathway along US-41

The Marquette Township Board tonight, voting to support a grant application that would extend a non-motorized vehicle pathway along US-41.

The Grant is through the Traffic Alternatives Program and MDOT. It would go towards construction of 1,500 feet of pathway, which would connect the existing pathway from Wright Street to Commerce Drive.

As part of the grant, the township would have to contribute up to $40,000 towards the $200,000 project.

“I just think this is a tremendous opportunity. We’ve done so much in our community without any general fund money, and I know it might be a heavy lift like I said, but I think this is a very important segment for us,” said Jason McCarthy, Planning and Zoning Administrator for Marquette Township.

The board will meet again Thursday, June 18 to discuss possible funding avenues. The application for the grant must be submitted by June 24.