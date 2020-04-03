Marquette Senior High School students react to their senior year being canceled

Two Marquette Senior High School students share their reactions to their senior year being canceled.

"It stinks, a lot,” said Marquette Senior High School Senior, Robert Apple.

Apple and Braedyn Locke are seniors at Marquette Senior High School, both sad their senior year is canceled after Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday all K-12 schools will remain closed the remainder of the school year.

"I'm going to miss my senior year because I always looked up to seniors, and they always had a good time, their final days of senior year, and I'm going to miss that,” said Apple.

"We've watched everyone have this great year with these big high school events, and now we don't get that, and it is kind of unfortunate,” said Locke.

Both seniors are upset they can't finish their senior year as they'd hope, but they're remaining positive, and encourage their peers to do the same.

The seniors also suggest their classmates look into engaging activities to keep their minds busy.

"There's a lot of things we can do,” explained Locke. “There's a lot of online learning materials, and stuff like that so it's not like there's nothing to do. It might not be the most fun stuff, but you can still stay productive and set goals and achieve them and that might help you stay positive."

This is an unfortunate time for Apple, Locke and other seniors across the state.

But Apple and Locke are optimistic about the future ahead.

Next fall, Locke plans to attend Michigan State University, while Apple will stay home and go to Northern Michigan University.

The seniors didn't get to say goodbye as they'd expected, but they wanted to warm everyone's heart on this last note.

"Big shout out to the teachers who are doing all the classes, and all the nurses and doctors and healthcare people, who are helping people,” they said. “That's the play, love you guys."

Apple and Locke hope everyone stays protected during this time.