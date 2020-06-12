Marquette Senior High School holds Drive-In graduation ceremony

Marquette Senior High School honored their senior class with a drive-in graduation ceremony on Friday night.

A stage was set up at the entrance of the school for the ceremony. Students and families stayed home to watch speeches from classmates and administrators, which were streamed live by the school’s RedSPN program.

Following that was the red carpet diploma ceremony. Students traveled separately to the school, and were dropped off by family members at the red carpet. Then, they received their diploma, walked across the stage and got back in the car.

“The goal for us is although it may be different and unique, we’re going to make it special for our students, and regardless of whether we’re in a traditional format or in something like we’re doing tonight, it’s something that they’re going to make memories from,” said Jonathan Young, Principal at MSHS.

Today’s graduation ceremony wraps up a seven day celebration of Seniors, which included a parade on Sunday and different activities throughout the week.