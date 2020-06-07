Marquette Senior High School celebrates class of 2020 with graduate parade

The Marquette Senior High School class of 2020 got to celebrate their graduation Sunday, while still socially distancing.

Graduates participated in a parade in the neighborhoods around the school. Seniors could drive themselves, or ride in a vehicle driven by a loved one, and take a ride through their hometown. After a semester unlike any other, and plenty of time apart, the seniors were glad to be together as classmates, one last time this afternoon.

“It's a lot of joy, you know just seeing everyone again for one last time,” said Collin Hicks, 2020 graduate, and student council president. “It's hard to be away from everyone in the last weeks of senior year, but we made the best of it, and we're here today.”

Hicks added that although it was strange circumstances, he's proud to be a part of such a unique graduating class.

Congratulations to all of this year’s graduates!

