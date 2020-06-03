Marquette Regional History Center collecting first-hand accounts related to COVID-19 pandemic

The Marquette Regional History Center (MRHC) is working to preserve first-hand accounts of this coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, staff are collecting digital accounts and artifacts related to the impact COVID-19 has had on daily life.

As things begin to open up, they'll move toward collecting physical items.

Librarians and historians at the history center say it's very valuable to have first hand accounts of this crisis.

"This has been one of the biggest things to effect everyone in a very long time, it has interfered with our daily lives and just knowing how it has effected every day people is something that we want to document," said MRHC Research Librarian, Beth Gruber.

It's likely exhibits highlighting the coronavirus pandemic will be at the MRHC in the future, marking anniversaries of the historic 2020 crisis.

The history center is set to re-open on Monday, June 15, with safety measures in place.

For more information, visit the MRHC website or its Facebook page.

