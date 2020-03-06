Marquette Police Department seeking information on hit-and-run suspect

The Marquette Police Department is looking to the public to help identify a vehicle or driver involved in a hit and run crash Thursday.

According to the MPD, the crash happened on County Road 553 on the curve near Marquette Mountain, around 3:35 p.m. on March 5.

The suspected vehicle, possibly a mid-2000s, white, four-door Toyota Camry or other white sedan, hit a MPD patrol car.

The car, with at least two people inside, continued north on McClellan Avenue and was last seen near Pioneer Road.

Police say the white sedan would have damage to the front, driver's side bumper.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or anyone who witnessed the collision are urged to contact the Marquette Police Department at 906-228-0400.

