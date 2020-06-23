Marquette Police says its use of force policy aligns with '8 Can't Wait' campaign

Recent events in the media surrounding police brutality is causing questions to arise from the community on Tuesday about policies within the Marquette Police Department.

Officers says people are asking about the department's use of force policy and if it aligns with the "8 Can't Wait" initiative.

This is a campaign working to bring immediate change to police departments to reduce the harm caused by police in the short-term.

According to the project's creator, Campaign Zero, they say research shows this in return can reduce killings by police and save lives.

"With all the media in the police reform that is being mentioned, we're kind of ahead on the ball as far as our polices because everything that is suggested in '8 Can't Wait' is already covered in the Marquette Police Department's policies,” said Marquette City Police Department Captain, Gregory Kinonen.

Kinonen says the Marquette City Police last updated their use of force policy several years prior after receiving an accreditation from the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police.

"The Marquette Police Department recognizes that law enforcement is fluid. There's a lot of updates and changes in policies, public perceptions and attitudes have changed over the years, and we have to stay up-to-date with the way law enforcement is progressing,” explained Kinonen.

Kinonen explains this is done through transparent reporting where auditors from outside agencies review the department's use of force policies.

"They'll come in and look at our reports and they'll say I want to see a report on the use of force, and we'll go ahead and it can be at random,” said Kinonen.

People can visit the City of Marquette's web page to see the full list of questions and answers the department is providing on this topic.