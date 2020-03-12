Marquette Polar Plunge still plans to make a splash in Special Olympics fundraising

The Marquette County Polar Plunge is set for this Saturday at the Up North Lodge in Gwinn.

The plunge is a fundraiser for the Special Olympics.Even though the Special Olympics Michigan has cancelled all competitions and practices for the month of March, the remaining three plunges in the state are still on.

Money raised from these events goes to helping fund training for athletes and allows the athletes to participate in sports for free.

"One of the most worth-while causes that I ever worked with. It’s life changing,” said organizer Carla White. “The athletes and the families don't have to pay any money to compete in the sports competitions that they absolutely love."

Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. and the plunge begins at 10:15 a.m.

New this year, a Pre Plunge Party Friday night at the Up North Lodge with a DJ, bucket raffles and 50-50 raffles.