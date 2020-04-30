Marquette Mountain raising money for UPAWS during beer sale Saturday

With the coronavirus pandemic ending the skiing season early, Marquette Mountain is starting a fundraiser to help sell their current beer and wine inventory.

From 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 2 its offering to-go sales from the T-Bar on site. Staff will also be filling growlers of Blackrocks Beer as part of a tap takeover event.

Ten percent of all sales made will be given to the Upper Peninsula Welfare Shelter. In addition, anyone who brings in five non-perishable food items to be donated to the Northern Michigan University Food Pantry will receive 10 percent off their order.

“Hopefully the UPAWS and the food pantry donations help incentivize folks to come out. But, at the end of the day, we’re trying to turn this product that will otherwise be wasted into some revenue and resource for the community,” said Andrew Farron, General Manager of Marquette Mountain.

All products will be sold at a twenty five percent discount. Weather permitting, sales will be made on the bar patio. Customers must abide by social distancing guidelines, and face coverings are required. All sales will be made with a credit card transaction.