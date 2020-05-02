Marquette Mountain holds back patio beer, wine sale

The early end to the ski season at Marquette Mountain left the T-Bar with a surplus of alcohol.

However, staff at Marquette Mountain found a way to make sure their leftover beer and wine inventory didn't go to waste.

From 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, staff at the T-Bar sold to-go beer, wine and seltzers along with Marquette Mountain merchandise and apparel.

They also sold dozens of old ski lift chairs. Andrew Farron, General Manager, Marquette Mountain says these relics would make the perfect addition to any backyard design plan.

“We started with 58 and we're down to about five un-sold chairs at this point. People are incredibly excited. A lot of people are looking for projects this time of year and with just a little bit of love you can hang them by a bonfire pit,” Farron announced.

Customers also got an additional 10% off for bringing non-perishable foods to help fill NMU’s food pantry.

"There's obviously a high demand and I know they’re still looking for a lot of pasta, pasta sauces and things like that. So if anyone out there is willing to donate any more I'm sure they’d appreciate it,” Farron hinted.

Perhaps the best part about entire day was 10% of the sales go directly to UPAWS.

"It's just a great day of enjoying the sunshine, getting some fresh air outside and a lot of friendly faces we haven't seen since our unexpected last day of the season. It was just a really good opportunity for people to come out and see the hill and support the local community all in one and get some beer and maybe a chair lift to take home as a souvenir,” Farron declared.

Farron says a portion of Saturday's sales will also go towards renovating the T-Bar later this summer.

"We're going to keep it mostly a surprise. But we are going to be looking at a fresh paint job and a couple of little tweaks here and there and we're going to tidy up the bathrooms a little bit," Farron asserted.