Marquette Mountain closed for season

The latest business to close for the season is Marquette Mountain. Wednesday night management at the Mountain announced they'd close down for this season.

The move comes as many businesses and organizations take steps to address the coronavirus. Management says they're trying to do what is best for the community.

"We'll be closed from here on out unfortunately, it's the decision we made, it's a pretty tough one but we really wanted to make sure that we took care of our community here, we wanted to be a recreation destination but we also wanted to make sure that we were very safe and conscientious doing it," said General Manager, Andrew Farron.

The plan now is to focus on projects for the summer months and prepare for next season.

