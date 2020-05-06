Marquette Moment Rockin' on Rock Street

The Marquette Moment is alive and well, especially on Rock Street. Neighbors there have really gotten into the spirit and on days when the weather is nice, like Wednesday, they break out the instruments.

They've even invited friends who don't live on Rock Street but are part of a musical group called the Sunshine Girls. Normally they perform at nursing centers, but given the circumstances they've changed to performing for neighbors, who seem to enjoy it.

"If it's warm we bring out our chairs, sit along the curb and enjoy each others company for awhile, so, we're probably closer now than we ever were before going into isolation," said Rock Street Resident/Organizer, Kate Messineo.

Some of the neighbors on Rock have been participating in the Marquette Moment since the city commission declared it about five weeks ago.