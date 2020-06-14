Marquette Maritime Museum re-opening on Tuesday

As businesses and organizations continue to re-open around the Upper Peninsula, that brings about an opportunity to learn more about our community. Those wishing to learn more about the maritime history of the Great Lakes region, can stop inside the Marquette Maritime Museum starting this Tuesday, June 16.

Social distancing guidelines are in place, masks are required, and lighthouse tours are down to just two a day, with just ten people allowed on each tour.

“We are very conscious of making it a safe experience for employees, for volunteers, and for visitors,” said Hilary Billman, director of the Marquette Maritime Museum. “So everybody that is coming from all over to Marquette, we welcome them to the museum, but we really hope that everyone follows all of our safety guidelines to keep everybody safe.”

The museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

