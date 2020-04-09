Marquette Makers calling for artists to 'make anyway'

While the stay safe stay home order is in effect state wide, one group in Marquette is looking for artists to create and connect to one another and the community.

Marquette Makers artists advocacy group is calling their new project 'Make Anyway'. Online they have a weekly calendar that can offer some inspiration for artists. They'll showcase the artists work within the group.

"It's really an invitation to the public to join us in our mission to make art, build the artists community and connect to the greater community through art, and we've designed a weekly calendar that has prompts for any day of the week that someone could use to create," said Taylor Sirard from Marquette Makers.

