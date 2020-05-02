Marquette Lions Club helps kids battling pediatric cancer through bottle and can drive

The Marquette Lions Club is giving back to children with pediatric cancer thanks to contributions made on Saturday at their drive-thru bottle and can drive.

The Lions Club's new initiative focuses on raising awareness on the many expenses families with children battling cancer cover on their own.

Club members hope Saturday’s drive will help these families with expenses and also provide helpful resources.

"Children have always been an initiative of the Lions Club so to add pediatric cancer specifically into that is a beautiful thing for us, and we're just happy to help,” said Mary Rule, the event organizer.

Rule is hopeful the drive will return one day in the future.