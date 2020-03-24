Marquette Food Co-op makes changes to prevent COVID-19

The Marquette Food Co-op is making some changes to protect customers and staff from COVID-19.

These changes include shortening store hours, which are now 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. The store is also extending hours for curbside pickup in an effort to keep customers out of the store.

Protective barriers will also be put up between cashiers and customers at the checkout lanes. The store is only allowing 25 customers in the store at one time. Customers should be prepared to wait outside if the store is already at capacity.

"We know grocery shopping is essential and we like to think that it's most essential at a store like ours that has so many healthy options for folks. But we also want to make sure that people are staying as safe as possible and not make them feel uncomfortable and like they have to come into the store,” said Marquette Food Co-op Outreach Director, Sarah Monte.

For updates on the store, click here.

