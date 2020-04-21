Marquette Food Co-op accepting washed DeBacker Family Dairy milk bottles

The Marquette Food Co-op is trying to help one of it's suppliers.

The DeBacker Family Dairy in Daggett has run out of the glass bottles used to store and ship their milk.

At this time stores, including the Marquette Food Co-op, are not taking returnables.However, after contacting the DeBacker family, the co-op has set up a system to accept empty, washed DeBacker bottles to send back to the family dairy.

This allows them to continue to ship out their product to stores like the Marquette Food Co-op.

Co-op representatives say they're happy to help. They're just asking the customers returning them to make sure the bottles are thoroughly cleaned. The bottles can be dropped off at the service desk.

