Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program welcomes new residents

The Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program is pleased to welcome our new incoming residents beginning July 1, 2020. The residency program is a community based program through UP Health System – Marquette, affiliated with Michigan State University College of Human Medicine.

“We have a great group of new residents this year,” said Program Director, Brian Waite, MD. “We’re all looking forward to working with them for the next three years and can’t wait to get started.”

During the fourth year of medical school, students begin the interview process with residency programs. Based on mutual rankings, a computer algorithm from the National Resident Matching Program calculates the match. The matches are revealed nationally on the third Friday of March.

The six new Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program residents include:

Rex Chang, MD Medical degree: Ross University School of Medicine - Undergraduate degree: Bachelor of Science in Biological Science from the University of California Irvine

Chelsea Crouch, DO Medical degree: A.T. Still University – Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine Undergraduate degree: Bachelor of Science in Biology from Florida State University

Evan Loukusa, MD Medical degree: University of Minnesota Medical School - Undergraduate degree: Bachelor of Arts in Physiology, Finnish Minor; University of Minnesota

Thuy-Chung “TC” Nguyen, MD Medical degree: Ross University School of Medicine - Undergraduate degree: Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences from the University of California Irvine

Julian Savu, MD Medical degree: Ross University School of Medicine - Undergraduate degree: Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Portland State University

Elizabeth Tuma, MD Medical degree: Michigan State University College of Human Medicine - Undergraduate degrees: Bachelor of Arts in Public Policy, Albion College Master of Public Health in Epidemiology, University of Michigan School of Public Health

About the Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program The UP Health System-Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program works in conjunction with the MSU College of Human Medicine UP Education Corporation to coordinate the training of family medicine residents and Michigan State University College of Human Medicine medical students. Since its inception in 1974, 210 resident physicians and 310 medical students have graduated from the two programs. Currently, approximately 39 percent of family medicine resident graduates and 30 percent of the students who graduated from MSU College of Human Medicine UPEC, are practicing across the Upper Peninsula.