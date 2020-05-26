Marquette Drive reconstruction underway

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, Marquette Drive between US-41 and Lakeview Drive will have traffic disruptions for Phase 1 reconstruction work.

This is the first phase of two phases. Phase 1 is expected to last three weeks.

Access for the local residents will be made available with the use of the existing road and a temporary roadway. The City asks that if you do not live in the area than please avoid traveling in that area. The streets are not through streets and end at cul-de-sacs.

A phasing schematic can be accessed at the City of Marquette Engineering Division website under the Park Street Reconstruction Project link at www.marquettemi.gov.

A. Lindberg & Sons, Inc. is the general contractor for this project.

The City of Marquette asks for patience during the construction process.