Marquette Domino's hiring for temporary positions

If you find yourself struggling financially now, or laid off, Domino's in Marquette is hiring. They've got some temporary positions as delivery drivers open, or inside making pizzas and preparing orders. Even if it's only temporary, they offer very flexible schedules for both part and full time positions.

"We're locally owned so it's important to all of us, but it's also important to our franchise and it's key for a lot of different reasons, especially offering jobs during this hard time," said General Manager for Domino's in Marquette, Luc Dore.

Domino's has also adjusted it's dine-in and lobby area, they're still doing take-out or delivery for all menu items. You can apply online or in-person.

