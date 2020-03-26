Marquette DDA's "Digital Downtown Marquette" provides up to date status on businesses

As information is constantly changing during the coronavirus outbreak, a new online service allows businesses to update the community about their status.

The Marquette Downtown Development Authority has launched Digital Downtown Marquette. It’s a tab on its website that lists downtown businesses and what services they are currently providing.

It shows businesses that are currently open, which restaurants are offering take-out and how to get in contact with businesses that are operating remotely.

“People are looking to support businesses that are open or that are operating remotely. This will be a really easy way for them to go to our website and check out that information in a quick and easy way,”

Businesses within the downtown area can update the community on their current status using a form on the website.

The Marquette DDA plans to keep this service running until the Stay Home, Stay Safe order has been lifted and businesses are able to operate as normal again.