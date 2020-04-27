Marquette DDA announces cancellation of several summer events

The Marquette Downtown Development Authority (DDA) announced the cancellation of several downtown Marquette summer events.

This includes the Blueberry Festival, originally scheduled for Friday, July 31; the June 18 and July 16 editions of Music on Third; as well as Classic Cars on Third, originally scheduled for August 15. The August 20 and September 17 editions of Music on Third remain on the schedule and will take place if conditions allow.

"We are deeply saddened to make these decisions, however, we feel they are in the best interest of the health and safety of the community. We look forward to holding these events again next year, under better circumstances," stated Tara Laase-McKinney, MDDA Promotions and Events Coordinator.

Vendors and businesses who have already registered for Blueberry Festival should expect to see a refund of their registration fees over the coming weeks.

The dates for 2021 Blueberry Festival is Friday, July 30. Music on Third will continue to take place on the third Thursday of June, July, August, and September in 2021. The Classic Cars on Third Car Show will take place on August 21, 2021.

For more information about Downtown Marquette events, please contact Tara Laase-McKinney, Marquette Downtown Development Authority Promotions and Events Coordinator at 906-228-9475 or Tara@downtownmarquette.org

