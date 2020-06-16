Marquette County's 'Love on Local' program offering gift card special

The Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) is offering a gift card special to help kick-start the recovery of small businesses in Marquette County.

Starting Wednesday, June 17, those who purchase a Love on Local gift card (valued $40 or higher) will receive an additional free $10 gift card for free. Those interested in purchasing a Love on Local gift card can visit loveonlocal.com. This offer will run while supplies last (Qty 75, max 2 per order).

Love on Local promotes local purchasing, a priority in particular as we look forward to our economy restarting. During the COVID-19 crisis, it will further encourage active local spending in our community. Gift cards can be used at small businesses in Marquette County that accept Visa cards.

Interested in becoming a Love on Local Featured Business? Contact loveonlocal@marquette.org for more information.

Love on Local is a shop local gift card program for Marquette County brought to you by the Lake Superior Community Partnership, the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce, Café Bodega and the Marquette Downtown Development Authority.

This program is free for all small/local businesses to participate in thanks to program underwriters AT&T, Eagle Mine, Enbridge, mBank and Range Bank.

