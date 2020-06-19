Marquette County woman wins $250K playing Michigan Lottery's Diamond Payout Instant Game online

A Marquette County woman is ready to slow down after winning $250,000 playing the Michigan Lottery's Diamond Payout instant game online.

"I play online occasionally, and pick a mix of games to play randomly," said 52-year-old Michele Premeau. "When I won, I thought I had hit $250. I didn't realize it was really $250,000 until I put on my reading glasses! Winning feels amazing. It's really going to help my family. During the last couple months, it's been nice to relax and enjoy more time together, and with this I can really slow down and enjoy life."

With her winnings, the player plans to share with family and then save the remainder.

Michigan Lottery players have a chance to win up to $500,000 instantly playing online. Players also may win prizes ranging from $1 up to multimillion-dollar jackpots playing Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, Lotto 47, and Fantasy 5 online. Through its online platform, the Lottery offers players more than 90 different games with plays ranging in price from 5 cents to $20.

More than 1 million players have registered to play the Lottery's online games, which were launched in 2014.

For more information or to play online, click here.

In 2019, Lottery players won more than $845 million playing games online.

A replay video of the winning ticket can be seen here.

----------

About 97 cents of every dollar spent on Lottery tickets is returned to the state in the form of contributions to the state School Aid Fund, prizes to players and commissions to vendors and retailers. In the 2019 fiscal year, the Lottery provided more than $1 billion for Michigan's public schools, its fifth record contribution in a row. Since it began in 1972, the Lottery has contributed more than $23 billion to support public education in Michigan. For additional information, follow the Michigan Lottery on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and online at www.michiganlottery.com.

