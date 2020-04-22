Marquette County sets up PPE donation site

Marquette County Emergency Management is collecting donations of personal protective equipment, or PPE, for local health care facilities and first responders.

During the coronavirus pandemic, emergency management, along with the Region 8 Health Care Coalition, has been tasked with making sure all emergency response and health agencies are equipped with the necessary PPE.

Currently, the Region 8 HCC and emergency management officials get PPE from the State Emergency Operations Center. Because PPE is in high demand right now, there is short supply.

"Marquette County has received some supplies from the state and have received donations from residents and agencies willing to help make sure those front line workers have the necessary PPE, but with the overwhelming need throughout the state and the country for PPE, it is very hard to get those supplies," said Marquette County Emergency Management Coordinator Teresa Schwalbach.

A donation site has been established at the main entrance of the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township for anyone wishing to donate PPE. Donors are asked to pull up to the front entrance, and someone will be there to take the donation.

Donation hours at this time are Wednesday, April 22 from 4 pm. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, April 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Items most needed include:

-medical gowns (ideally medical grade)

-medical gloves (ideally medical grade in all sizes)

-N-95 masks

-surgical masks

-show covers (booties)

-hand sanitizer

For donations not currently listed, donors are asked to message the Marquette County Emergency Management Facebook page.