Marquette County prepares employees for potential temporary layoffs

The Marquette County Board Tuesday night took steps to keep employees informed of potential temporary layoffs if the governor's stay safe stay home order is extended.

Tuesday night during their meeting the County Administrator, Scott Erbisch explained to the board they've been talking with unions for their employees, specifically the courtroom employees, about potential layoffs. Most benefits, including health care, would continue to be covered even if the need for layoffs comes up.

"If it's going to extend into May or June or whenever then we need to take some other action to save some money for the county and the employees will be well taken care of with their unemployment and the benefits from the county," said County Board Chair, Gerry Corkin.

The Board also saw a noted increase it's taxation valuation for the first time in about ten years. This means increased tax revenue for the county.

