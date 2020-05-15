Marquette County officials working on plan to gradually reopen parks

With the weather continuing to warm up, more and more people are finding their way outside, but parks in Marquette County remain closed at this time.

There is no official date on when parks in Marquette County will be reopening, but county and city officials plan to work together.

"As county administrators we are meeting to try to coordinate all of our park openings at the same time so as not to create any confusion or any problems with our parks," said Marquette City Manager Mike Angeli.

The general consensus at this time, is to keep the status of the parks in line with state guidelines, specifically the 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order.

"From those that were a part of the conversation clearly talking, going in line with the Governor's orders is going to be an important factor for all of us," said Scott Erbisch, Marquette County Administrator.

The order is at this time, set to expire on May 28, from there, cities and municipalities hope to have a gradual opening of parks.

"There's steps that we're going to do, we want to be smart about it, we want to make sure that it's working, we want to kind of do our own hard opening for the parks as well," said Erbisch.

But plenty of guidelines will remain, urging park-goers to practice safety, social distancing, and even wear a mask if possible.

"The reality is that people should, by this time, understand the necessity of doing these things and just not need our urging or our prodding to do it," said Angeli.

And if necessary, there will be monitoring by park officials, or police.

"We're really hoping not to make it an issue where somebody has to be ticketed, or somebody has to be arrested," said Angeli.

On the eventual day when parks do open, county officials urge residents to stay safe, and use common sense when out enjoying themselves.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Click here to read all our current and future stories on Opening up the U.P.

