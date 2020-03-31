Marquette County non-profits working to support each other

Marquette County non-profits are coming together to help each other.

The United Way of Marquette County and the Community Foundation of Marquette County created a ‘Community Response Fund’ to help non-profits affected due to COVID-19.

Since non-profits are struggling to raise money due to community restrictions caused by the virus, community volunteers say this fund will help keep them going.

"This is extremely important in my vision. If we have 20 different organizations out there, running around doing whatever they think is right, and they don't have a clue what the other organizations are doing, they're just going to be putting money in the wrong place. This helps make everything a lot more efficient,” explained Stu Bradley, a community volunteer.

Bradley encourages those interested in volunteering to contact the United Way Office.