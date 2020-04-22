Marquette County man convicted on assault, less than murder charge

A Marquette County man was convicted in during a two-day bench trial for Assault With Intent To Commit Great Bodily Harm Less Than Murder and one count of Domestic Violence, Third Offense.

38-year-old Justin David Langsford was convicted Wednesday on the above counts.

Although normally felonies punishable by up to ten years and five years, respectively, both charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison due to the defendant’s status of being an habitual offender with at least three prior felony convictions.

In addition, because of his violent criminal history, the defendant faces a mandatory minimum sentence of twenty-five years in prison for the conviction of Assault With Intent To Commit Great Bodily Harm Less Than Murder.

The defendant was found guilty by the court after a two-day bench trial in the 25th Circuit Court, with the Honorable Jennifer A. Mazzuchi presiding.

During the trial, testimony showed that the defendant seriously assaulted the victim in the case, breaking two bones in her right leg and one bone in her left foot.

It is believed the bench trial was the first in the state to take place using live broadcasting to the public on the internet to protect the defendant’s right to a public trial, given the current COVID-19 pandemic reducing the number of people that can safely be present in the courtroom.

The defendant will be sentenced by Judge Mazzuchi at a later date.

The case was investigated by Trooper Laken Hammon, with assistance from Trooper Andrew Peterson, Trooper James Wachnicki, and Trooper George Kanyuh, all from the Michigan State Police, Negaunee Post. The case was prosecuted by Prosecuting Attorney Matthew J. Wiese.

The investigation and prosecution of this case was enhanced through use of techniques implemented through the Marquette County Domestic Violence Blueprint for Safety Project, and was aided by funding through a grant secured by Mr. Wiese through the Department of Justice Office of Violence Against Women Rural Grant Program.