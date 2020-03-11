Marquette County man convicted of 10 counts related to CSC with child

A Marquette County man has been convicted of 10 counts related to Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Child.

19-year-old Daniel Jeremiah Miller was convicted Wednesday of five counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct, victim under the age of 13, defendant age 17 or older, two counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct, and three counts of accosting a minor for immoral purposes.

Miller was found guilty after a three day jury trial in Marquette County Circuit Court.

Miller will be sentenced at a later date. He is facing a maximum penalty of life in prison, with a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years.

The case was investigated by Michigan State Police Negaunee Post. The case was prosecuted by Chief Assistant Prosecutor Andrew G. Griffin.