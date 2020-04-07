Marquette County making sure employees are paid through April

The Marquette County Board Tuesday committed to keeping county employees paid while taking steps to deal with the cornoavirus.

During Tuesday nights meeting some commissioners were joining via Zoom to allow for appropriate social distancing while still holding the meeting. Essential workers continue to serve, some remotely, while the county works with health officials to put best practices in place.

The board agreed to have employees track hours they can't work due to the outbreak while ensuring to pay them their salaries and benefits through the end of April at which time they'll reevaluate.

"It's pretty important for all the people not working to know where they stand and we want to support our employees because it's no fault of theirs that they're at home and can't work, and we'll reconviene at the end of April and if it's extended any further," said Marquette County Board Chair Gerry Corkin.

The board also moved to delay some of its non-essential capital improvement projects in order to keep a closer eye on the counties finances until the coronavirus outbreak can be better assessed.

