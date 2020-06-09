Marquette County deputy tests positive for COVID-19

A Marquette County deputy has tested positive for COVD-19.

Being proactive, the Marquette County Sheriff's Office has been testing staff and inmates for the coronavirus.

According to Marquette County Sheriff, Greg Zyburt, on June 7, a deputy in the corrections department tested positive. The deputy was tested with others on June 2, as part of the jail's COVID-19 protocol.

The deputy was unaware he had COVID-19, as he was asymptomatic. Sheriff Zyburt says the deputy is quarantining.

This staff member case is not believed to be linked to the positive inmate case on May 23, as that person was isolated and released from jail to self-quarantine, the sheriff said.

The Marquette County Health Department has been working closely with the Marquette County Health Department to prevent any spread of COVID-19 in its facility.

Sheriff Zyburt said testing was offered to inmates on May 14, and conducted with help from the State and the Michigan National Guard. No COVID-19 was confirmed in staff or inmates at that time.

The sheriff says plans are being implemented to continue testing staff and inmates.

More COVID-19 information can be found at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.