Marquette County declares 'Local State of Emergency' over coronavirus outbreak

Marquette County declared a ‘Local State of Emergency’ at Tuesday’s Marquette County Board of Commissioners regular meeting, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This will open up townships and cities in the county for possible funding from the state and federal government.

There are currently no confirmed cases in Upper Michigan, but officials say this is a precautionary move to prepare for if and when the county has to deal with COVID-19.

This declaration allows Marquette County to go to the state and request resources, which could include equipment and supplies.

The Marquette County Board also unanimously approved another measure during the meeting to help employees who are being impacted by the statewide mandatory school closures.

“The board approved for the next month, the use of medical leave for employees that have to stay home and take care of youngsters during the next 30 days,” said Gerry Corkin, Marquette County Chairman. “The board thought it was the right thing to do.”

County of Marquette employees may also utilize the paid medical leave if they must provide care for a child in quarantine, or if the employee themselves is required to be in quarantine.

