Marquette County Sheriff's Office gets approval for new K-9

The Marquette County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the Marquette County Sheriff's Office recommendation for a new K-9 during a regular meeting on Tuesday evening.

The department's current K-9, Zar, is getting ready to retire after being with the office for over a decade.

This new dog will be dual trained for search and rescue, as well as specific training to become a cadaver dog.

Several outside donations are helping fund the $11,900 for the new dog and the training.

Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt said the donations came from Cliffs Mining, Walmart and the Warthog Motorcycle Club.

This new K-9 will be able to assist multiple agencies throughout Marquette and even nearby counties.

“Our special operations are called out weekly to look for people and the dog has been a great asset in the past and it’s a great PR tool for kids and for people to learn about police dogs,” said Zyburt.

The commissioners approved the Marquette Sheriff’s Office to use the funding to purchase a dog from Von der haus Gill German Shepards Inc. in Ohio and it will happen in the next six months.

