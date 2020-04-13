Marquette County Road Commission clears roads as funding concerns grow

With Sunday’s snowstorm continuing into Monday, the Marquette County Road Commission was all hands on deck clearing roadways.

They had a full crew available to help clear Marquette County roads. Many temporary plowers were brought back to help with this storm.

As we’re nearing the end of the winter months, the Marquette County Road Commission budget is left better off than it was at this time last year. However, they are concerned about the future due to the coronavirus.

“We receive our budget from people registering vehicles and driving, putting gas in their car. With a lot less people putting gas in their car because they are staying home instead of going to work, we’re expecting revenue to be down 20-25 percent at least,” said Jim Iwanicki, Engineer Manager, Marquette County Road Commission.

Budget concerns could continue for several months, possibly delaying certain projects planned to take place during the summer.